‘Oldest known drawing’ found on tiny rock in South Africa

Scientists say they have discovered humanity’s oldest known drawing on a small fragment of rock in South Africa, the BBC reports.

The drawing is about 73,000 years old, and shows cross-hatch lines sketched onto stone with red ochre pigment.

Scientists discovered the small fragment of the drawing – which some say looks a bit like a hashtag – in Blombos Cave on the southern coast.

The find is “a prime indicator of modern cognition” in our species, the report says.

The lines on this stone are believed to be the first abstract drawing. The ancient has artist used an “ochre crayon” to etch it onto the stone.