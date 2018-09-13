Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

Two men named as suspects in poisoning of Russian ex-spy claim they were merely tourists.

The men, named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, told the RT channel that they saw the cathedral, before returning to London by train.

They are accused by the UK of trying to kill Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The UK has described them as agents of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU.

On Wednesday President Vladimir Putin said “there is nothing criminal about them”. He called them “civilians”.

Mr Skripal and his daughter fell critically ill but recovered after weeks of intensive care in hospital. Their whereabouts now is being kept secret.