Tel Aviv to host 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

16:19, 13 Sep 2018
Off

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place at the Expo Tel Aviv (International Convention Center) in Israel on Tuesday 14, Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 May 2019, according to Eurovision’s official website.

Tel Aviv presented a very creative and compelling bid across all required areas. It was chosen following a strong city bid process which also saw Jerusalem and Eilat compete to host the world’s most hotly anticipated musical event, which reaches around 200 million viewers worldwide.

Israel’s second largest city is widely known as Israel’s self-defined non-stop city, located on the Mediterranean coast with a population of over 400,000 people. Tel Aviv will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time and the event will be held at the EXPO Tel Aviv (International Convention Center).

Frank-Dieter Freiling, Chairman of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group said: “We look forward to working with KAN to bring the Contest to Tel Aviv for the first time. We are expecting to receive guarantees from the Prime Minister this week in regards to the security and freedom of movement of anyone coming to the event. These guarantees are imperative in order for us to move forward with the planning of the event to ensure the safety of visitors and upholding the Eurovision Song Contest values of diversity and inclusivity.”

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Lisbon, Portugal, saw Netta Barzilai crowned the winner with Toy; the Billboard chart-topping dance track written by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger. Netta’s victory means Israel will host the contest for a third time having previously staged the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in 1979 and 1999. Israel has participated 42 times since its first appearance in 1973.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

18:46, 13 Sep 2018

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

18:26, 13 Sep 2018

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

17:44, 13 Sep 2018

Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

15:43, 13 Sep 2018

Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

14:26, 13 Sep 2018

OSCE PA strongly committed to Armenia’s continued development - George Tsereteli

13:29, 13 Sep 2018

Anti-Armenian wording removed from draft PACE resolution

12:40, 13 Sep 2018

Armenian FM delivers opening remarks at UN high-level discussion

11:54, 13 Sep 2018

'Oldest known drawing' found on tiny rock in South Africa

10:06, 13 Sep 2018

Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, date not set

09:47, 13 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Leipzig University delegation visits Artsakh

Armenia to host forum on Intercultural dialogue: Music Education Paths

Issue of visa wavier for Armenian pilgrims raised with Israeli Minister

Armenia, UN Human Rights Office eye closer cooperation

Skripal poisoning suspects say they were tourists

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia