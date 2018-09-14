Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan to perform in Vilnius tonight

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan will perform with the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra tonight. The concert will take place at the Lithuanian National Philharmonic Hall in Vilnius.

The program will include:

AARON COPLAND – Suite Appalachian Spring

PIOTR TCHAIKOVSKY – Rococo Variations for cello and orchestra, Op. 33

GIOVANNI SOLLIMA – Cellos, vibrato! For two cellos and strings (“Violoncelles, vibrez!”)

KRISTINA VASILIAUSKAITĖ – Sinfonietta

Narek Hakhnazaryan is the winner of 2011 Tchaikovsky International Cello Competition in Moscow. Born in Armenia and educated at the Moscow Conservatory and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, he has already performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Salle Pleyel in Paris, Wigmore Hall in London, Konzerthaus in Vienna, and Konzerthaus in Berlin.

Hailed as a “seasoned phenomenon” (The Washington Post) and praised for his “intense focus and expressive artistry” (The New York Times), he was also invited to join the prestigious BBC New Generation Artists Scheme in 2014.