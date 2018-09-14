Armenian PM, French President meet at the Elysee Palace

On a working visit to France, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

President Macron attached importance to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit and voiced confidence that it would contribute and give new impetus to the further development of friendly relations between the countries.

The French President stressed that his country is ready to maintain efforts towards expansion of close cooperation with friendly Armenia in different fields.

Mr. Macron, who is going to pay a state visit to Armenia in a month, said he is confident Armenia will organize the Francophonie Summit at the highest level.

Niko Pashinyan noted, in turn, that their second meeting comes to prove that the privileged Armenian-French relations are in reliable hands and continue to expand and deepen to the benefit of the two nations.

The Prime Minister noted that the years following the establishment of diplomatic relations have been marked by the deepening of the Armenian-French relations and expressed confidence that they will continue to develop in all domains – regular political dialogue, active inter-parliamentary contacts, decentralized dynamic contacts, economic cooperation, implementation of programs in the fields of culture, education science, healthcare and others.

“I am convinced that our meeting will give new quality to our privileged relations based on centuries-old friendship,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the Francophonie Summit and added that it is one of the most important events in Yerevan ever since establishment of independence. The Prime Minister reiterated the willingness of the Armenian authorities to ensure the success of the summit. He also attached importance to the Francophone Economic Forum to be held within the framework of the Summit, which is called to promote contacts and cooperation between entrepreneurs.

The parties exchanged views on the Karabakh issue and attached importance to its resolution exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Nikol Pashinyan hailed the efforts of the co-chairing countries, including France towards the settlement of the Karabakh issue and establishment of stability in the region. He underlined that Armenia is committed to continuing the negotiations with a view of reaching a peaceful settlement.

Emmanuel Macron and Nikol Pashinyan agreed to discuss the agenda of Armenian-French cooperation in more detail during the French President’s upcoming visit to Armenia.