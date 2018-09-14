Football transfer spending hits record

13:36, 14 Sep 2018
Off

Global spending on players during the summer transfer window hit a record $5.44bn (£4.16bn), according to Fifa, the BBC reports.

Clubs from the Big Five European Leagues accounted for 77.5% of global spending, having a combined total spend of $4.21bn.

English clubs were the world’s biggest spenders during the period, splashing out $1.44bn in total.

“This marks the fifth summer in a row where their spending was above $1bn, something that until now had not occurred in any other association,” said Fifa.

Since October 2010, all transfers of professional players between clubs of different football associations must be processed via Fifa’s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS).

Its latest data does not feature domestic transfer spending.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Jean Claude Van Damme to visit Armenia

17:37, 14 Sep 2018

Turkey asks Armenia to release 16-year-old boy

16:53, 14 Sep 2018

SpaceX signs first private passenger to fly around the moon

15:47, 14 Sep 2018

PM invited investors to participate in Armenia's economic flight

14:54, 14 Sep 2018

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan to perform in Vilnius tonight

12:42, 14 Sep 2018

'Life-threatening' storm starts to lash US

11:16, 14 Sep 2018

Youri Djorkaeff awarded Armenia's Medal of Gratitude

10:53, 14 Sep 2018

PM Pashinyan dines with representatives of the Armenian community in France

10:45, 14 Sep 2018

Australian Chess Master Arianne Caoili to bike through historic Armenia in support of COAF

10:32, 14 Sep 2018

U.S. House leadership urged to allow a vote on Armenian Genocide Resolution

10:20, 14 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Jean Claude Van Damme to visit Armenia

Turkey asks Armenia to release 16-year-old boy

SpaceX signs first private passenger to fly around the moon

PM invited investors to participate in Armenia's economic flight

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan to perform in Vilnius tonight

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia