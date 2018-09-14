Football transfer spending hits record

Global spending on players during the summer transfer window hit a record $5.44bn (£4.16bn), according to Fifa, the BBC reports.

Clubs from the Big Five European Leagues accounted for 77.5% of global spending, having a combined total spend of $4.21bn.

English clubs were the world’s biggest spenders during the period, splashing out $1.44bn in total.

“This marks the fifth summer in a row where their spending was above $1bn, something that until now had not occurred in any other association,” said Fifa.

Since October 2010, all transfers of professional players between clubs of different football associations must be processed via Fifa’s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS).

Its latest data does not feature domestic transfer spending.