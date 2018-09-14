Jean Claude Van Damme to visit Armenia

17:37, 14 Sep 2018
Off

World famous Hollywood star Jean Claude Van Damme will visit Yerevan September 15-16 to participate in the first Comedy Club festival, organizers say, Vokrug.tv reports.

“Van Damme will specially fly to Armenia to participate in the shooting of the first festival in Yerevan that will take place with the support of the Tashir Group of Companies,” the comedy Club Production said.

“I love Armenia so much, and Charles Aznavour has been my favorite singer since childhood. That’s why it’s a double pleasure that I will not only be a guest at one of the most popular comedy shows in Russia, but will also be able to feel the spirit of this beautiful country,” organizers of the festival quite the actor as saying.

The episodes of the show filmed in Yerevan will be aired this fall.

