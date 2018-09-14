‘Life-threatening’ storm starts to lash US

Photo: Reuters

The outer bands of Hurricane Florence are lashing parts of the US East Coast, the BBC reports.

Officials warn of life-threatening storm surges in both North and South Carolina as the hurricane moves towards land with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90mph (150 km/h).

More than 100,000 homes are already without power as weather conditions begin to worsen.

Officials have warned the storm has the potential to kill “a lot of people” amid risks of “catastrophic” flooding.

More than a million people along the coastlines of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been ordered to evacuate.