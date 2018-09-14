SpaceX signs first private passenger to fly around the moon

Elon Musk’s space company says it has signed up the first private passenger to fly around the moon on its huge Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), the BBC reports.

SpaceX said the announcement for the BFR was an important step toward everyday access to space.

No details about the timing, cost or the passenger’s identity have been revealed before a Monday announcement.

In February 2017, SpaceX said two space tourists had paid substantial deposits for a trip around the Moon this year.

However, the trip is yet to take place and the identities of the tourists have not been revealed.

The previously announced trip was scheduled to use its Crew Dragon spacecraft and be propelled by the Falcon Heavy rocket.