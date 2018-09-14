Turkey asks Armenia to release 16-year-old boy

16:53, 14 Sep 2018


Turkish police have contacted Armenian police via Interpol to demand the release of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly crossed the border almost two months ago, the Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“Request to get into contact with the relevant authorities for the immediate release of the person, for whom there is no warrant issued, has been conveyed to the Interpol units in Armenia,” said Turkish Interpol after their communication with their Armenian counterparts on Sept. 12.

According to the source, Umut Ali Özmen, who lives with his family in the Akyaka district of Turkey’s northeastern province of Kars, was captured by Armenian security forces on July 24 after crossing the border near Sis Hill while herding cattle.

“The kid was curious and I think he crossed the border after making a bet with his friends. He was caught and arrested,” said Kars Governor Rahmi Doğan.

Doğan also said they usually resolve such incidents by contacting their local Armenian counterparts.

In a meeting at the closed border gate on July 25, Armenian authorities told Turkish authorities that the Turkish boy would be taken to court.

