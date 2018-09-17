Artsakh should have a final say on Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenia’s FM says

Arsakh should have a final say in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Yerevan.

He said serious progress is impossible without consultations with the Artsakh side, the Foreign Minister said on a visit to Stepanakert.

Asked about details of his expected meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Mr. Mnatskanayn said.

“We are committed to the peace process within an established and internationally accepted framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. This is a continuous process, and I reiterate my respect for the rules of working within this framework. One of the rules relates to the announcement of the day, time and place of meetings in an agreed way,” he said.