Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Artsakh discuss issues on bilateral agenda

On September 17 Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Artsakh, Masis Mayilian.

The interlocutors hailed the frequency of bilateral meetings, which, they said, provides an opportunity to discuss in detail a number of issues on the agenda.

The parties stressed the importance of holding periodic consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh exchanged views on the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Masis Mayilian awarded Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with a memorial medal dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.