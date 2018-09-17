Yerevan.Today office searched under wiretapping case

The office of the Yerevan Today online news outlet has been searched as part of investigation into the wiretapping of a phone conversation between Chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsayan and Head of the Special Investigative Committee Sasun Khachatryan.

The Committee says the searches at the editorial office have nothing to do with journalistic activity and is aimed at ensuring a comprehensive, objective and complete investigation, check the facts acquired during the preliminary investigation, reveal how the conversation between the chiefs of two law-enforcement bodies has been recorded and disseminated.

The Investigative Committee says a task force has been set up to take necessary actions to reveal all circumstances of the case of violating the confidentiality, recording and disseminating the conversation between Vantesyan and Khachatryan.

The court earlier approved motions on searches at six different addresses.