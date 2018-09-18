Armenia “more than united” on Kaarabakh issue – Arpine Hovhannisyan

Head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Arpine Hovhannisyan has raised the issue of shelling of the Armenian villages by Azerbaijan with PACE.

Addressing the PACE Monitoring Committee sitting, she spoke about the firing in the direction of the Armenian village of Koti, which saw civilian Suren Sepkhenyan wounded.

“The Azerbaijani authorities are trying to make use of the domestic political developments in Armenia to lay the burden of the possible failure of settlement of the Karabakh conflict on the Armenian side. I have said on many occasions that when it comes to the Karabakh issue, we are more than united,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.