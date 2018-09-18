Armenia PM visits Artsakh defense positions

22:03, 18 Sep 2018
On September 18, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by RA Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

Accompanied by President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Defense Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh David Tonoyan and Levon Mnatsakanyan, as well as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, the Premier toured the northern section of Artsakh’s defense positions.

The leaders of the two Armenian States were shown new engineering and fortification infrastructures, cutting-edge defense technologies and modern weaponry, as well as the activities aimed at improving servicemen’s safety and equipment. Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan watched special tactical exercises in the training center.

The Prime Minister of Armenia talked to the servicemen and commanders on duty, thanking them for dedicated service, and wished them robust health and a peaceful service.

“The main purpose of my visit to combat positions is to get familiarized with the situation on the spot, the service conditions in order to get an idea of the operational situation. As a matter of fact, everything is in order, and we can state with confidence that the situation is fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army. We are with our military personnel heart and soul, so we must be brave and solve the problems facing our two States and the nation, as a whole,” PM Pashinyan said.

