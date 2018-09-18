At least 21 killed in Iran road accident

13:34, 18 Sep 2018
Off

At least 21 people died when a bus overturned following a collision with a tanker on a road in central Iran, AP reports.

Iranian state television said the accident happened late on Monday on the road linking the cities of Kashan and Natanz, about some 250 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The intercity bus was taking passengers from Tehran to the city of Kerman, some 1,000 kilometers  to the southeast, when the accident took place.

The TV said 20 people were injured in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

 Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has offered condolences to the families of the victims and  wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

