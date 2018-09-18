Elon Musk unveils first tourist for SpaceX ‘Moon loop’

Photo: SpaceX

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has unveiled the first private passenger it plans to fly around the Moon, the BBC reports.

Japanese billionaire, entrepreneur and online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, 42, announced: “I choose to go to the Moon”.

He is expected to lift-off on the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a launch system unveiled by Mr Musk in 2016.

The mission will mark the first visit to the Moon by humans since Nasa’s Apollo 17 landing in 1972.

The announcement was made at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Tuesday.

The company said the flight represented “an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of travelling to space”.