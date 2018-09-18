Russian military plane goes missing off Syria

Photo: Kirill Naumenko/CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Russia’s Il-20 military aircraft with 14 servicemen on board disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

The ministry said “The trace of the Il-20 on flight control radars disappeared during an attack by four Israeli F-16 jets on Syrian facilities in Latakia province.”

“At the same time, the Russian radars fixed missile launches from the French frigate Auvergne, which was in that area,” the Defense Ministry said.

The fate of the aircraft and those on board is not yet known. A search and rescue operation is under way, co-ordinated through personnel located at the Hmeimim base, the ministry added.

The incident on Monday reportedly occurred about 35km from the Syrian coast as the Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft was returning to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near the north-western city of Latakia.