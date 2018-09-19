Ambassador of Congo hands credentials to Armenia’s President

17:22, 19 Sep 2018
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo to the Republic of Armenia David Maduka (residence in Moscow) handed his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the President of Armenia wished him every success in his diplomatic mission. Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that in his capacity of the first Congo Ambassador to Armenia, David Maduka would help develop cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of the Congo on bilateral and multilateral platforms. In turn, Ambassador Maduka assured that he would do his best to tap the potential inherent in mutually beneficial cooperation.

With reference to the upcoming Summit of La Francophonie due this October in Yerevan, the parties noted that it stands as a good opportunity to expand cooperation between the member States. President Sarkissian said he would be delighted to host President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo during the Summit.

