Armenia blames Azerbaijan for undermining peace efforts

Armenia has urged the international community, firstly the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, to curb Azerbaijan and put it on the constructive path.

The call comes amid a fresh wave of violence, which saw an Armenian contract serviceman killed in Azerbaijani gunfire on Wednesday.

“Recently, Azerbaijan has been continuously shelling the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, targeting and damaging the settlements, civilian institutions and civilian populations of border villages,” Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said.

“As a result of the shots released from the Azerbaijani side, an Armenian serviceman, private Haykaz Matevosyan has been killed. We express our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the fallen soldier and assure that we will continue to work decisively to establish peace,” he added.

“The actions of Baku aimed at escalation of the situation, accompanied by bellicose rhetoric, undermine efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states and the international community to create an environment conducive to peace,” the Spokesperson stated.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and draw the attention of the international community, firstly the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states, to the urgent necessity to curb Azerbaijan and put it on the constructive path in order to prevent the escalation of the situation,” Balayan concluded.