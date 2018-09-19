Armenia welcomes Korean summit

Armenia has welcomed the third summit between the leaders of South and North Koreas this year.

“We highly appreciate the third summit in current year between the leaders of South and North Koreas held on 18-19 September in Pyongyang and the signing of historic accord aimed at normalization of relations, creation of confidence building measures and securing peace in the region,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to shut one of the country’s main missile testing and launch sites, says the South’s President Moon Jae-in.

After meeting in Pyongyang, the two leaders “agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation,” said Mr Moon.

The agreement was described by Mr Kim as a “leap forward” towards military peace on the peninsula.

Mr Kim also said he hoped to “visit Seoul in the near future” – he would be the first North Korean leader to do so.