California-based firms to invest in Armenia’s IT sector

13:10, 19 Sep 2018
The Los Angeles-based Alena Solutions software company is planning opening offices in IT Centers of the Armenian cities Vanadzor and Gyumri. A relevant agreement was signed between executive director of Gyumri Information Technologies Center Amalya Yeghoyan and Executive Director of Alena Solutions Asbed Kassis.

Under another agreement signed with Hireclout co-founder Avetis Antaplyan, the firm engaged in technology recruitment and consulting will be opening office in Gyumri.

Amalya Yeghoyan’s is paying a working visit to the US with support from Business Armenia.

“Business Armenia is ready to utilize its large network of representatives to support the foreign investments in Armenia. We are happy that these investments are to be directed to Armenia’s provinces,” stated the CEO of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian.

“Gyumri, Vanadzor, Gavar are promising for investments in high-tech. Those have rich infrastructures, university branches. The first two have techno parks. This is remarkable because we are implementing a strategy of decentralizing the investments,” Amalya Yeghoyan said.

