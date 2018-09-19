North Korea agrees to shut down missile site, says Moon

Photo: Reuters

Kim Jong-un has agreed to shut down one of North Korea’s main missile testing and launching sites, says South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, the BBC reports.

After meeting in Pyongyang, the two leaders “agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation,” said Mr Moon.

The agreement was described by Mr Kim as a “leap forward” towards military peace on the peninsula.

Mr Kim also said he hoped to “visit Seoul in the near future” – he would be the first North Korean leader to do so.

The Koreas also plan to link up their railways, allow reunions for families separated by the Korean War and co-operate on health care.

Speaking after the signing in Pyongyang, Mr Moon said Mr Kim had “agreed to permanently close the Tongchang-ri missile engine test site and missile launch facility in the presence of experts from relevant nations”.