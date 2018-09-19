Turkish Divestment Bill adopted by California State legislature

18:59, 19 Sep 2018
Off

Today, the California State Assembly adopted AB 1597, the Divestment from Turkish Bonds Act, sending the bill to the Governor’s desk. The State Assembly action follows passage of the legislation by the California State Senate on August 29 by a vote of 36-0 with 4 abstentions, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

“I am humbled and grateful for my colleagues in the Legislature for joining with me to fight for justice for the 1.5 million Armenian souls who perished in the (Armenian) Genocide,” stated California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-46), the author of the bill.

“The Armenian Assembly salutes California State Assemblymember Nazarian for his foresight in introducing this pivotal piece of legislation, and for his leadership throughout the past two years in shepherding the bill in both legislative chambers. We also thank California State Senators and AB 1597 co-authors, Scott Wilk (R-21) and Anthony Portantino (D-25), for their advocacy of this bill throughout the Senate committee process and on the State Senate floor,” stated Armenian Assembly Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan.

Authored by Assemblymember Nazarian, AB 1597 requires the California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) and California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) to liquidate all investments issued, owned, controlled, or managed by the government of Turkey, and, as amended by the State Senate, “upon passage of a federal law imposing sanctions on Turkey for failure to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide.” According to current data, CalPERS has investment holdings in bonds directly issued by the Republic of Turkey in excess of $700 million, while CalSTRS has similar holdings in Turkish government-issued bonds amounting to approximately $70 million.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting

18:39, 19 Sep 2018

Ambassador of Congo hands credentials to Armenia's President

17:22, 19 Sep 2018

Ural Airlines to launch flights between Anapa and Yerevan

16:53, 19 Sep 2018

Armenia welcomes Korean summit

15:58, 19 Sep 2018

848,343 eligible to vote in Yerevan municipal elections

14:52, 19 Sep 2018

California-based firms to invest in Armenia's IT sector

13:10, 19 Sep 2018

Bears rescued from Armenian restaurant preparing for life in the wild

11:54, 19 Sep 2018

PM Pashinyan’s convoy stopped by two bear cubs - Video

10:45, 19 Sep 2018

North Korea agrees to shut down missile site, says Moon

09:25, 19 Sep 2018

Armenia PM visits Artsakh defense positions

22:03, 18 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting

Ambassador of Congo hands credentials to Armenia's President

Ural Airlines to launch flights between Anapa and Yerevan

Armenia welcomes Korean summit

848,343 eligible to vote in Yerevan municipal elections

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]radio.am

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia