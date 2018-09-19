Ural Airlines to launch flights between Anapa and Yerevan

16:53, 19 Sep 2018
The Ural Airlines will launch direct flight between Anapa and Yerevan from October 29, Kommersant reports.

The Anapa Yerevan flights will be operated every Monday and Thursday.

The ticket prices will start from 41 thousand AMD.

