Ural Airlines to launch flights between Anapa and Yerevan

The Ural Airlines will launch direct flight between Anapa and Yerevan from October 29, Kommersant reports.
The Anapa Yerevan flights will be operated every Monday and Thursday.
The ticket prices will start from 41 thousand AMD.
[fbcomments]
The Ural Airlines will launch direct flight between Anapa and Yerevan from October 29, Kommersant reports.
The Anapa Yerevan flights will be operated every Monday and Thursday.
The ticket prices will start from 41 thousand AMD.
Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007
Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]