Armenia working with US to arrange Pashinyan-Trump meeting – FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump is unlikely to meet within the framework of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Organizing a meeting between Pashinyan and Trump requires time, Minister Mnatsakanyan told reporters today.

“We are working with the US on different platforms, and the issue should reach a logical solution,” the Foreign Minister said.

“At this point we can’t state that a meeting will be arranged hastily,” he added.