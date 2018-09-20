Armenian Parliament celebrates 100th anniversary of establishment

The Armenian Parliament celebrated the 100th anniversary of establishment today. Attending the solemn ceremony were President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan, Deputies of the Supreme Council and all convocations of the National Assembly, representatives of the executive and judicial authorities, diplomats accredited to Armenia, other officials.

“Unity, looking ahead and combining forces in any maelstrom of life have been the main lessons of the 100-year history of Armenian parliamentarian, ” National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan said in his opening remarks.

“I am convinced that the political platform of the Parliament is the best place for discussing any thoughts and ideas. Therefore, we must gather here, weigh everything and solve issues through consensus, as it is accepted in the civilized world,” Ara Babloyan said.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the role of parliaments in the history of the three Republic of Armenia is hard to overestimate.

He stressed that the “people’s will is the most important source of effectiveness and legitimacy of the any parliament’s activity.” “The Parliament should reflect the sentiments, the intentions, the dreams and the choice made by the citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.

He voiced confidence that the Armenian statesmen and people have enough skill, will and wisdom to put the country, the state, the constitution on the “irreversible track of development,” which, he said “will ensure the eternity of our people and our state.”

President Armen Sarkissian noted, in turn, that “a developed Parliament is one of the most important evidences of representative democracy. He stressed that “Parliamentarism cannot develop without the development of the civil society.”

“The latest spring events have shown how influential the public demand for change can be. Today, the content of statehood needs to be supplemented by the enthusiasm and dedication of new Armenia, firm belief in the future and strong will. Both the authorities and the civil society should assume responsibility for everything that happens in our country,” the President stated.