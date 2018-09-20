Eric Esrailian, Gene Block visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

15:13, 20 Sep 2018
Off

Dr. Eric Esrailian, a close friend of philanthropist Kerk Kerkorian, famous American Armenian physician, co-manager of the Medical College after David Gefen at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who also co-produced The Promise film, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today with UCLA Chancellor, biologist, Academician Gene Block.

They toured the Armenian-Genocide Museum Institute and watered the fir tree in the Memory Alley planted on behalf of the crew of The Promise film back in 2017.

Eric Esrailian and Gene Block have arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

