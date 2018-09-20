European Court obliges Armenia to pay 76,600 euros in three cases

The European Court of Human Rights has obliged Armenia to pay a total of 76,600 euros under three cases.

The case of Mushegh Saghatelyan v. Armenia concerned an opposition activist’s allegation of a politically motivated crackdown on 1 March 2008 following a wide-scale protest against the presidential elections. He complained in particular that he had been ill-treated by the police, that his arrest had been unlawful and that the entire criminal case then brought against him had been fabricated.

Saghatelyan had eventually been convicted for assaulting two police officers and illegally carrying a knife.

In today’s Chamber judgment the Court held that Armenia was to pay Mr. Saghatelyan 15,600 euros (EUR) in respect of non-pecuniary damage and EUR 5,000 in respect of costs and expenses.

In another case, the applicant, Vartgez Gaspari, an Armenian national who was born in 1957 and lives in Yerevan, complained about the conditions of and reasons for his detention for ten months in 2008.

Following protest rallies against the 2008 presidential election, there were clashes with the police and on 1 March 2008 Mr. Gaspari was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Shortly afterwards, he was formally charged and the courts allowed the investigator’s application for his pre-trial detention.

He lodged an appeal, arguing that he had a place of residence and a minor child and was known to be of good character. However, the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal, concluding that he had misled the investigating authorities about his identity because his arrest record indicated his name as both Vartgez Gaspari and Vardges Gasparyan and that there were therefore grounds to believe that he might abscond or obstruct the course of justice. All his other requests to be released were dismissed.

Mr Gaspari was found guilty as charged and sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in November 2008. He was released in February 2009.

The Court ruled that Mr. Gaspari should be paid 4,000 euros (EUR) for non-pecuniary damage.

The third case (Gulyan v. Armenia) concerns the death of Armenian national Ashot Gulyan’s 30-year-old son, Levon Gulyan, when he was being questioned by the police as a witness in a murder case. He was found dead on 12 May 2007 in the courtyard of Yerevan police headquarters after having apparently fallen from a second floor window.

Levon Gulyan had been taken to the headquarters for questioning about a man who had been shot dead three days earlier in front of the restaurant he owned.

Relying in particular on Article 2 (right to life), the applicant complained inter alia about the death of his son in police custody and the authorities’ failure to carry out an effective investigation.

The Court ruled that there had been violation of the rights to life and investigation and obliged Armenia to pay 50,000 euros in non-pecuniary damage and EUR 2,000 for costs and expenses.