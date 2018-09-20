President Sarkissian hosts Gene Block and Eric Esrailian

Today, President Armen Sarkissian hosted Chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), biologist, academician Gene Block and famous U.S. physician, producer, public figure Dr. Eric Esrailian. They are in Armenia at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

Gene Block said he was impressed with his first stay in Armenia. Noting that prior to this visit he had known Armenia and the Armenian people through the Armenian community of America, the UCLA Chancellor advised that a large number of Armenians are studying, teaching and working at the University of California.

The President of Armenia stressed the need for promoting and deepening cooperative ties between the Los Angeles University of California and Armenian higher education institutions that can open up new opportunities for young people’s development.