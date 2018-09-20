Putin congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Armenia’s Armen Sarkissian on Independence Day.

In a congratulatory message, Putin hailed the “friendly, allied” relations between the two countries and the high level of trade-economic, scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation.

“I’m convinced that the expansion of the whole framework of allied Russian-Armenian relations complies with the basic interests of our brotherly nations and moves along the path of establishment of stability and security in the region,” Putin said.

Putin also wished peace and prosperity to the citizens of Armenia.