Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

18:28, 20 Sep 2018
Off

On the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, President Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory message from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The message reads, in part: “In connection with the Independence Day of your country, we cordially congratulate you and wish you good health and well-being, as well as more progress and prosperity – to the friendly people and the Government of the Republic of Armenia.”

A congratulatory cable has also been received from Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The message states, in part: “On your country’s Independence Day, I am pleased to cordially congratulate you and wish you robust health and well-being, as well as more progress and prosperity – to the friendly people and the Government of the Republic of Armenia.”

