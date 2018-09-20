Swiss President to attend Francophonie Summit in Yerevan

President of Switzerland Alain Berset will attend the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan in October this year.

Mr. Berset confirmed his participation in an Independence Day message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

The Swiss President reiterated the importance his country gives to the development of friendly ties with Armenia.

He thanked the Armenian President for an invitation to attend the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan, which, he said, will be an honor for him to participate in.

“The summit will allow our countries to further deepen their privileged relations in the future,” Alain Berset said.