An independent state is strong with free citizens – Armen Sarkissian

16:53, 21 Sep 2018
Off

An independent state is strong when it has free citizens, says Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia.

“Our society and our nation should consist of free people that have the freedom of thinking and expression, respect each other’s freedom and have the patience to listen to others,” President Sarkissian said in an exclusive interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

He said “the society of free people is more stable, and this has been proved throughout history.

“Whether we want it or not, in the 21st century strong are the states built upon their own real value systems, nations that have a clear roadmap for development, a clear vision of the path they are going to move along, , nations, where ideas of freedom lie in the basis of democracy,” the President said.

The President said he believes there should be mechanisms of checks and balances. Otherwise, he said, mistaken cannot be avoided.

“The road to democracy lies through mechanisms of checks and balances, self-analysis and self-assessment,” President Sarkissian said.

The President stressed the role of responsibility in building a strong country.

“Everyone should feel the responsibility – the voters, the authorities, the civil society, the intellectuals and the nation as a whole. Responsibility is essential for any state and national structure,” he said.

President Sarkissian stressed that “any democratic process in any country does not start or end with a concrete step.”

“Democracy is a never-ending process. We have to live in that process every day, irrespective of the fact of whether we have elections or not, because after the voting day any authority elected through the most democratic elections should be guided by the same principles of democracy, freedom, dialogue,” the President stated.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lights up in colors of the Armenian flag

00:10, 22 Sep 2018

Trump nominates Lynne M. Tracy as Ambassador to Armenia

23:56, 21 Sep 2018

Vardan Minasyan quits as Armenia head coach

21:15, 21 Sep 2018

Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

17:15, 21 Sep 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan a doubt for Everton

15:54, 21 Sep 2018

Selfie hour at Yerevan’s Republic Square

15:29, 21 Sep 2018

Visit to Yerablur on Armenia's Independence Day

14:05, 21 Sep 2018

Tbilisi's TV tower lights up in the colors of Armenia's flag

13:31, 21 Sep 2018

Mkhitaryan on Europa League: We're here to win this competition

12:42, 21 Sep 2018

Mike Pompeo congratulates the people of Armenia on Independence Day

12:28, 21 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lights up in colors of the Armenian flag

Trump nominates Lynne M. Tracy as Ambassador to Armenia

Vardan Minasyan quits as Armenia head coach

Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

Henrikh Mkhitaryan a doubt for Everton

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia