Artsakh President offers congratulations on Armenia’s Independence

President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the people and the authorities of Artsakh, as well as on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence – a holiday which is dear and memorable for all Armenians.

Our nation has passed a complicated and challenging way in building a free, independent statehood, facing many trials, having irreversible losses, unimaginable deprivations. But it has always believed in the triumph of his struggle, believing in the triumph of those dreams cherished for centuries.

The development and strengthening of the Republic of Armenia is the primary task of all Armenians, for which we need to be more united and consolidated, using each other’s potential, knowledge and abilities. It is our duty to take a share in building a safe and bright future for our homeland and our people.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I once again congratulate you and our nation on this sacred holiday day and wish us all peace, prosperity and great success on the way to new victories,” the Artsakh Republic President’s congratulatory message reads.