Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today issued a statement on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

“Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening. More than 60,000 Canadians trace their heritage to Armenia, and their contributions help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant, and open country it is today.

“Over the last few years, Armenian Canadians have come together to welcome thousands of Syrian refugees to Canada. They have gone above and beyond to make newcomers feel safe and welcome, reunite families, and give people a chance at a new life. Their generosity and compassion inspire us all.

“Armenia and Canada share similar visions of peace, justice, and democracy, and collaborate in international organizations such as La Francophonie.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating Armenia’s Independence.”