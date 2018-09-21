Mkhitaryan on Europa League: We’re here to win this competition

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes Unai Emery, who has won the Europa League three times, can lead Arsenal to glory in the competition this season, according to Arsenal’s official website.

“We’re not just playing to participate. It’s very important because if you win then you can get a spot in the Champions League, so we’re trying to win every game and we will see where we get to,” Mkhitaryan said after Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava on Thursday night.

“It was an important victory and it was a bit tough in the first half but thankfully we scored before we went to the dressing room at the end. In the second half it was easier because they started to play football, started to have the ball and started to attack, so we had more spaces in behind their defensive lines. We could have created more chances,” Mkhitaryan said.

“I think everyone enjoys the way we’re playing now. It’s not still the best, but we will keep working and game after game we will show better than that,” the Armenia international said.