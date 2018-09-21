Queen Elizabeth II sends congratulations on Armenia’s National Day

On the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a congratulatory message from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The message reads, in part: “It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, particularly in the year in which Armenia celebrates the centenary of the establishment of the first Republic of Armenia, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Armenia in the coming year. At this time I reflect on the close historic ties between our countries, and look forward to our ongoing friendship and cooperation.”