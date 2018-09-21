Queen Elizabeth II sends congratulations on Armenia’s National Day

10:55, 21 Sep 2018
Off

On the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a congratulatory message from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The message reads, in part: “It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, particularly in the year in which Armenia celebrates the centenary of the establishment of the first Republic of Armenia, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Armenia in the coming year. At this time I reflect on the close historic ties between our countries, and look forward to our ongoing friendship and cooperation.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

10:45, 21 Sep 2018

Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of independence

09:56, 21 Sep 2018

Armenian Parliament celebrates 100th anniversary of establishment

21:58, 20 Sep 2018

President Sarkissian hosts Gene Block and Eric Esrailian

19:38, 20 Sep 2018

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

18:28, 20 Sep 2018

Putin congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

17:48, 20 Sep 2018

Armenia working with US to arrange Pashinyan-Trump meeting - FM

17:35, 20 Sep 2018

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

16:07, 20 Sep 2018

Eric Esrailian, Gene Block visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

15:13, 20 Sep 2018

Swiss President to attend Francophonie Summit in Yerevan

15:04, 20 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of independence

Armenian Parliament celebrates 100th anniversary of establishment

President Sarkissian hosts Gene Block and Eric Esrailian

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia