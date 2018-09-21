Tbilisi’s TV tower lights up in the colors of Armenia’s flag

13:31, 21 Sep 2018
Tbilisi’s TV Broadcasting Tower lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day.

