Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

10:45, 21 Sep 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a congratulatory message from US President Donald Trump on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

On behalf of the American people congratulations to you and the people of Armenia on the 27th anniversary of your national independence.

Armenia has much to celebrate this year. A peaceful, popular movement ushered in a new era in Armenia, and we look forward to working with you to help you execute the will of your people to combat corruption and to establish representative, accountable governance, rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, and political and economic competition.

We thank you for your steadfast partnership on many fronts, including contributing to NATO operations and showing great generosity in welcoming Syrian refugees.

The coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would create even more possibilities for US –Armenian cooperation. As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict.

This year also marks the centennial of the First Armenian Republic and the 100th anniversary of US  –Armenia friendship. I look forward to further strengthening the partnership that began between our countries one hundred years ago. On this special centennial anniversary, I wish the very best to you and to the people of Armenia.” the U.S. President’s congratulatory message says.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth II sends congratulations on Armenia's National Day

10:55, 21 Sep 2018

Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of independence

09:56, 21 Sep 2018

Armenian Parliament celebrates 100th anniversary of establishment

21:58, 20 Sep 2018

President Sarkissian hosts Gene Block and Eric Esrailian

19:38, 20 Sep 2018

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

18:28, 20 Sep 2018

Putin congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

17:48, 20 Sep 2018

Armenia working with US to arrange Pashinyan-Trump meeting - FM

17:35, 20 Sep 2018

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

16:07, 20 Sep 2018

Eric Esrailian, Gene Block visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

15:13, 20 Sep 2018

Swiss President to attend Francophonie Summit in Yerevan

15:04, 20 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II sends congratulations on Armenia's National Day

Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of independence

Armenian Parliament celebrates 100th anniversary of establishment

President Sarkissian hosts Gene Block and Eric Esrailian

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Armenia on Independence Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia