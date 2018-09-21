Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a congratulatory message from US President Donald Trump on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

On behalf of the American people congratulations to you and the people of Armenia on the 27th anniversary of your national independence.

Armenia has much to celebrate this year. A peaceful, popular movement ushered in a new era in Armenia, and we look forward to working with you to help you execute the will of your people to combat corruption and to establish representative, accountable governance, rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, and political and economic competition.

We thank you for your steadfast partnership on many fronts, including contributing to NATO operations and showing great generosity in welcoming Syrian refugees.

The coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would create even more possibilities for US –Armenian cooperation. As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict.

This year also marks the centennial of the First Armenian Republic and the 100th anniversary of US –Armenia friendship. I look forward to further strengthening the partnership that began between our countries one hundred years ago. On this special centennial anniversary, I wish the very best to you and to the people of Armenia.” the U.S. President’s congratulatory message says.