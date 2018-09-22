Armenia’s President, PM offer condolences over deadly attack in Iran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence cable to President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack in Ahvaz. The message reads, in part:

“I was deeply grieved to learn about the terrorist attack in Ahvaz, which claimed several casualties and injuries.

What happened in Ahvaz is yet another evidence of our firm belief that combined efforts need to be exerted in countering this global evil.

Strongly reprehending terrorism in any form, I wish fortitude and endurance to the families and friends of the victims, and speedy recovery – to the wounded.”

President Armen Sarkissian, in turn, strongly condemned terrorism and radicalism and offered condolences to the friendly people of Iran, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.