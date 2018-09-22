Artur Vanetsyan elected President of Armenia’s Football Federation

14:48, 22 Sep 2018
Off

Chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has been elected President of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The election was held within the framework of the 17th congress of the Federation.

“I will spare no effort to ensure that we succeed together,” the newly-elected President pledged.

He said everyone should have an opportunity to play football.

Vanetsyan noted that serious attention will be paid to women’s football, close cooperation will be established with the Ministry of Health.

“We’ll work transparently, and the doors of the Football Federation will be open to everyone,” he stated.

