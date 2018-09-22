At least 25 killed in Iran military parade attack

18:02, 22 Sep 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire Saturday on an annual Iranian military parade in the country’s southwest, killing at least 25 people and wounding over 60 in the deadliest terror attack to strike the country in nearly a decade, AP reports.

The attack in Ahvaz started at 09:00 local time (06:30 BST), lasted about 10 minutes, and appeared to involve four gunmen.

An anti-government Arab group, Ahvaz National Resistance, and Islamic State (IS) both claimed the attack.

Iranian leaders have accused US-backed Gulf states of being behind an attack on a military parade that killed 25 people.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “puppets of the US” were trying to “create insecurity” in Iran.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed “terrorists paid by a foreign regime”, adding that “Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable”.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

L.E.V.O.N to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision 2018

21:43, 22 Sep 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting

20:20, 22 Sep 2018

Armenia's President, PM offer condolences over deadly attack in Iran

19:11, 22 Sep 2018

Artur Vanetsyan elected President of Armenia's Football Federation

14:48, 22 Sep 2018

Canada's Justin Trudeau to travel to Armenia October 11-13

10:08, 22 Sep 2018

Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lights up in colors of the Armenian flag

00:10, 22 Sep 2018

Trump nominates Lynne M. Tracy as Ambassador to Armenia

23:56, 21 Sep 2018

Vardan Minasyan quits as Armenia head coach

21:15, 21 Sep 2018

Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

17:15, 21 Sep 2018

An independent state is strong with free citizens - Armen Sarkissian

16:53, 21 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

L.E.V.O.N to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting

Armenia's President, PM offer condolences over deadly attack in Iran

Artur Vanetsyan elected President of Armenia's Football Federation

Canada's Justin Trudeau to travel to Armenia October 11-13

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia