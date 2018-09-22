At least 25 killed in Iran military parade attack

Photo: EPA

Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire Saturday on an annual Iranian military parade in the country’s southwest, killing at least 25 people and wounding over 60 in the deadliest terror attack to strike the country in nearly a decade, AP reports.

The attack in Ahvaz started at 09:00 local time (06:30 BST), lasted about 10 minutes, and appeared to involve four gunmen.

An anti-government Arab group, Ahvaz National Resistance, and Islamic State (IS) both claimed the attack.

Iranian leaders have accused US-backed Gulf states of being behind an attack on a military parade that killed 25 people.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “puppets of the US” were trying to “create insecurity” in Iran.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed “terrorists paid by a foreign regime”, adding that “Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable”.