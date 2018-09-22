Canada’s Justin Trudeau to travel to Armenia October 11-13

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced that he will travel to Yerevan, Armenia, from October 11 to 13, to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit and take part in a bilateral visit.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Living together in solidarity, shared humanistic values, and respect for diversity: a source of peace and prosperity in La Francophonie.” During the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight the importance of working together to address shared challenges, grow economies that work for everyone, and promote diversity and inclusion.

From October 11 – 13, I’ll travel to Yerevan to visit Armenia and attend the XVII Francophonie Summit. I'm looking forward to working with our Francophonie partners at the Summit & deepening our friendship with Armenia. Details on next month’s trip: https://t.co/Xcoae7SZ1C — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2018

Prime Minister Trudeau will also underline how important the International Organization of La Francophonie is to Canada, and emphasize the vital role that Francophone communities have played throughout Canada’s history.

Following the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will also take part in a bilateral visit to the country. The visit will be a chance to discuss the important relationship between Canada and Armenia and explore ways to work together more closely to further strengthen our commercial and economic ties.