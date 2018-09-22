Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lights up in colors of the Armenian flag

Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on September 21 to mark the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

“This way Poland congratulates Armenia and the Armenian people on Independence Day,” Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan said in a video address.

“Warsaw thus congratulates its sister-city Yerevan on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of establishment,” the Ambassador said.

This is the first time in history the symbol of Warsaw lights up in the colors of teh Armenian flag, he said.