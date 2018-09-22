Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lights up in colors of the Armenian flag

00:10, 22 Sep 2018
Off

Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on September 21 to mark the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

“This way Poland congratulates Armenia and the Armenian people on Independence Day,” Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan said in a video address.

“Warsaw thus congratulates its sister-city Yerevan on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of establishment,” the Ambassador said.

This is the first time in history the symbol of Warsaw lights up in the colors of teh Armenian flag, he said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Trump nominates Lynne M. Tracy as Ambassador to Armenia

23:56, 21 Sep 2018

Vardan Minasyan quits as Armenia head coach

21:15, 21 Sep 2018

Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

17:15, 21 Sep 2018

An independent state is strong with free citizens - Armen Sarkissian

16:53, 21 Sep 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan a doubt for Everton

15:54, 21 Sep 2018

Selfie hour at Yerevan’s Republic Square

15:29, 21 Sep 2018

Visit to Yerablur on Armenia's Independence Day

14:05, 21 Sep 2018

Tbilisi's TV tower lights up in the colors of Armenia's flag

13:31, 21 Sep 2018

Mkhitaryan on Europa League: We're here to win this competition

12:42, 21 Sep 2018

Mike Pompeo congratulates the people of Armenia on Independence Day

12:28, 21 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Trump nominates Lynne M. Tracy as Ambassador to Armenia

Vardan Minasyan quits as Armenia head coach

Justin Trudeau: Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship

An independent state is strong with free citizens - Armen Sarkissian

Henrikh Mkhitaryan a doubt for Everton

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia