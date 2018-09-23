43.65% voter turnout in Yerevan City Council elections

A total of 370,323 citizens or 43.65 percent of eligible voters participated in the elections of teh Yerevan City Councill, the Central electoral Commission said.

The voting results by administrative district are provided below:

Ajapnyak – 38,878 (45.64%)

Avan – 18,593 (46.49%)

Arabkir – 42,465 (43.36%)

Davtashen – 15.361 (46.92%)

Erebuni – 37,983 (40.38%)

Kentron – 41,318 (42.83%)

Malatsia-Sebastia – 45,935 (42.22%)

Nor Nork – 45,017 (44.52%)

Nork Marash – 5,109 (47.01%)

Nubarashen – 3,767 (45.38%)

Shengavit – 50,644 (44.48%)

Kanaker-Zeytun – 25,253 (42.81%)

A total of 848,343 citizens are eligible to participate in the elections.