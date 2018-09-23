Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, Idaho

17:48, 23 Sep 2018
A new Armenian Genocide Memorial was blessed Friday at the site of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho Press reports.

The new memorial honors the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide as part of the Marilyn Shuler Outdoor Classroom for Human Rights. Members of the Armenian community raised money to build a bench, audio installation and wall engraving in remembrance.

Father Nektarios Serfes from the Greek Orthodox Church of Boise offered his services to bless the memorial.

Mark Abajian, prominent leader in the Idaho Armenian community, said the community is very excited and loves the memorial.

“For years to come,” said Abajian, “Idahoans and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the first genocide of the century.”

“A human tragedy should be remembered,” said Abajian. “For the simple reason that it should not happen again.”

In 2004, Idaho became the 33rd state — of now 47 — to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

