Prime Miister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the US today for a working visit.

In New York the Prime Minister will participate in and deliver a speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Within the framework of the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres and will meet his counterparts from different countries.

Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with representatives of the Armenia community and will attend the “Armenia” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum.