Police received 10 reports on fraud as of miday

The Police received 10 reports on the course of the voting by midday, as residents are heading to polls to elect the City Council.

One case refers to the hindrance of journalist’s professional activities, one is related to a double voting attempt.

Three reports were related to inconsistencies in voter lists, the other five were about other election frauds, the head of staff of the Police chief Meruzhan Hakobyan told reporters today.

He said 93 reports were received before voting day, most of them related to vote-buying.

Three criminal cases have been initiated.