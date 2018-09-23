Residents of Yerevan electing City Council

Residents of Yerevan are heading to polls today to elect the City Council.

Twelve forces are running in the elections: Prosperous Armenia Party, Yerkir Tsirani Party, Orinats Yerkir Party, Heritage Party, Democratic Way Party, Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Reformists, Hayk, Luys Bloc, My Step Bloc and Yerevan Community Bloc.

Political parties and blocs are required to cross the threshold of 6 and 8 percent respectively to be represented in the 65-seat City Council.

All polling stations opened at 8 a.m. sharp the voting will continue through 8 p.m.

A total of 848,343 citizens are eligible to participate in the elections.